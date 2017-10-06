Tyrese Is Blaming Dwayne Johnson For Stalling Fast 9, and We Just Want the Drama to Stop

Just when we thought Dwayne Johnson and his Fast and Furious co-stars had settled their beef, Tyrese comes along and adds more fuel to the fire. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures announced that Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back from April 19, 2019, to April 10, 2020. While Universal didn't disclose the reason for the change, Tyrese is pointing the finger at Dwayne.

Just in case you need a refresher, Dwayne shocked fans back in November 2016 when he called his male co-stars "candy asses" in a scathing post on social media. Even though we never found out who Dwayne was talking about or why the feud began, something tells us this may have something to do with it. Here's everything we know about the situation.

Sept. 9, 2017: Dwayne Signs a Mysterious Business Deal

Following rumours that a Hobbs and Shaw spinoff was in the works, Dwayne shared an Instagram photo of himself signing a mysterious business deal on his "Get Sh*t Done" table.

Almost immediately after, Tyrese commented on Dwayne's photo, warning him not to move forward with the Hobbs spinoff project. Tyrese then explained that he only commented on Dwayne's "timeline" because Dwayne hadn't responded to any of his text messages.

Sept. 12, 2017: Tyrese Still Hasn't Gotten a Text Back

It seems Tyrese's efforts went unnoticed, because a few days later, he was back at it again. Tyrese even posted a photo of the two at a past Fast and Furious premiere on Instagram, writing, "I don't do email bruh. You got my cell same San Diego # hit me."

Oct. 4, 2017: Fast and Furious 9 Gets Pushed Back

After Universal Pictures announced that it is pushing the release date for Fast and Furious 9 to 2020 (it was originally scheduled for release in 2019), Tyrese put the blame on Dwayne, calling him out in yet another scathing Instagram post. Dwayne has yet to publicly respond to Tyrese.