Ease Your 13 Reasons Why Withdrawals With Another Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker Reunion
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford at FYC Event June 2017

Ease Your 13 Reasons Why Withdrawals With Another Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker Reunion

Ease Your 13 Reasons Why Withdrawals With Another Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker Reunion
Image Source: Getty

Nearly a month after reuniting at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford came together once again at Netflix's 13 Reasons Why FYC event in Beverly Hills on Friday. Dylan and Katherine — who play Clay Jensen and Hannah Baker, respectively, on the show — hit the red carpet with Kate Walsh, who plays Olivia Baker, before making their way inside to participate in a panel discussion.

Their fun outing comes on the heels of Netflix's big announcement that the popular Netflix series will be returning for a second season. While details are still pretty scarce, according to Netflix, season two will begin "in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery." Executive producer Selena Gomez also posted a teaser with the caption, "Their story isn't over." Here's hoping we will see even more of the lovable cast as they promote the upcoming season of 13 Reasons Why.

Latest Celebrity
