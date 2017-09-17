 Skip Nav
Early 2000s Pop Playlist

21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s

21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
It's common knowledge that the late '90s and early 2000s were beautiful times in the music industry. Not only was the world introduced to boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC (and this iconic romance), but we also got to jam out to girl groups, witness epic collaborations, and watch our favourite music videos every day after school on TRL. And while we've created some amazing playlists to capture this wonderful time, there are still so many songs that need more recognition. Remember putting butterfly clips in your hair while listening to Nobody's Angel? Or sitting on your blow-up chair while rocking out to 3LW? Keep reading for all the songs you definitely had on your burned CDs back in the day, and then check out these hilarious first celebrity crush stories.

1 "I Can't Help Myself" by Nobody's Angel
2 "C'est la Vie" by B*Witched
3 "Get Over Yourself" by Eden's Crush
4 "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" by 3LW
5 "Faded" by soulDecision
6 "Juliet" by LMNT
7 "Liquid Dreams" by O-Town
8 "Baby Come On Over" by Samantha Mumba
9 "Rev It Up" by B*Witched
10 "If I'm Not the One" by *NSYNC
11 "Super Nova Girl" by Protozoa
12 "He Loves You Not" by Dream
13 "Playas Gon' Play" by 3LW
14 "I Wanna Be Bad" by Willa Ford
15 "Back Here" by BBMak
16 "Us Against the World" by Play
17 "It Happens Every Time" by Dream Street
18 "Another Dumb Blonde" by Hoku
19 "Bring It All to Me" by Blaque
20 "Don't Say You Love Me" by M2M
21 "Candy" by Mandy Moore
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds