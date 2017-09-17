17/9/17 17/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Early 2000s Pop Playlist 21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s 17 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / SGranitz It's common knowledge that the late '90s and early 2000s were beautiful times in the music industry. Not only was the world introduced to boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC (and this iconic romance), but we also got to jam out to girl groups, witness epic collaborations, and watch our favourite music videos every day after school on TRL. And while we've created some amazing playlists to capture this wonderful time, there are still so many songs that need more recognition. Remember putting butterfly clips in your hair while listening to Nobody's Angel? Or sitting on your blow-up chair while rocking out to 3LW? Keep reading for all the songs you definitely had on your burned CDs back in the day, and then check out these hilarious first celebrity crush stories. 1 "I Can't Help Myself" by Nobody's Angel 1 / 21 2 "C'est la Vie" by B*Witched 2 / 21 3 "Get Over Yourself" by Eden's Crush 3 / 21 4 "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" by 3LW 4 / 21 5 "Faded" by soulDecision 5 / 21 6 "Juliet" by LMNT 6 / 21 7 "Liquid Dreams" by O-Town 7 / 21 8 "Baby Come On Over" by Samantha Mumba 8 / 21 9 "Rev It Up" by B*Witched 9 / 21 10 "If I'm Not the One" by *NSYNC 10 / 21 11 "Super Nova Girl" by Protozoa 11 / 21 12 "He Loves You Not" by Dream 12 / 21 13 "Playas Gon' Play" by 3LW 13 / 21 14 "I Wanna Be Bad" by Willa Ford 14 / 21 15 "Back Here" by BBMak 15 / 21 16 "Us Against the World" by Play 16 / 21 17 "It Happens Every Time" by Dream Street 17 / 21 18 "Another Dumb Blonde" by Hoku 18 / 21 19 "Bring It All to Me" by Blaque 19 / 21 20 "Don't Say You Love Me" by M2M 20 / 21 21 "Candy" by Mandy Moore 21 / 21 Join the conversation NostalgiaMusic