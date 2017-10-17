Ed Sheeran Gets Into a Nasty Bike Accident, and It Could Mean Bad News For His Tour

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Singer and erstwhile Game of Thrones star Ed Sheeran took to Instagram this morning to confirm reports that he'd been injured whilst cycling in London recently. Reports suggest Ed was knocked down by a car, and the photo of his cast and sling show the injuries he sustained from the accident. "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident," Ed (under)stated in the post.

This could be bad news for fans who have tickets to see Ed at his upcoming shows in Asia: he's set to kick off the next leg of his tour in Taipei on Oct. 22, but says he's now awaiting medical advice as to whether he'll be able to perform. Even if he does make those dates, it's looking highly unlikely that he'll be able to play guitar. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery and doesn't have to make too many changes to upcoming gigs.