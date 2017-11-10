 Skip Nav
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Kids
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a Baby Girl
Celebrity Kids
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Ed Sheeran "Perfect" Music Video

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" Music Video Will Make You Feel All Warm and Fuzzy Inside

Ed Sheeran really knows how to pull at our heartstrings with his sweet love songs. Just a day before the release of his collaboration with Taylor Swift for her album Reputation, the English singer dropped the music video for his hit song, "Perfect," and it's just that. The video, which stars actress Zoey Deutch as his love interest, tells the heartwarming story of two childhood friends falling deep in love. From the picture-perfect snow to the cosy sweaters and cute kittens, this video will instantly make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Join the conversation
Ed SheeranMusic VideosMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Bask in All the '80s Glory of the Thor: Ragnarok Soundtrack
by Ryan Roschke
Taylor Swift Reputation Album Track Listing
Music
Taylor Swift Revealed Reputation's Track Listing — Are You Ready For It?
by Kelsey Garcia
Selena Gomez "Wolves" Music Video
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Debuts an Intimate New Music Video For "Wolves"
by Celia Fernandez
Beyonce's Unreleased Songs
Music
Ring the Alarm! These Unreleased Beyoncé Songs Are Actually Fire
by Terry Carter
Joe Alwyn Eye Colour
Music
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Definitely Has the "Ocean-Blue Eyes" She Sings About in "Gorgeous"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds