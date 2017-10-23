 Skip Nav
Ed Sheeran Quotes About Substance Abuse

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Past Struggles With Substance Abuse: "I Found Myself Slipping"

After taking a year off in 2016 to travel the world with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, and give himself a much-deserved rest after a busy few years, Ed Sheeran is opening up about the other reasons he decided to take a step back from the spotlight. While the "Perfect" singer has been honest about drinking too much in the past, he recently revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that there was a bit more to it than that.

"I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to [fame], and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour," he said. "And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse. I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off and buggered off. I didn't really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down' . . It's all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you're doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off."

Who Are Ed Sheeran's Songs About? Allow Us to Investigate

Ed also said his music, and Cherry, helped him come out of that dark time. "I focused on work, and I can't work under the influence," he continued. "I can't write songs under the influence. I can't perform under the influence. So, the more I worked, the less [that happened]. I've worked my whole life to get to where I am, and you can't lose that over something that you do in your spare time." And the singer said moving in with Cherry was the thing that finally gave him balance: "We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out."

Image Source: Getty / Randy Shropshire/MTV1617
