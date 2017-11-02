 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Expecting Second Child

Eddie Redmayne Is Going to Be a Dad Again!

Congratulations are in order for Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah — the couple has another baby on the way! "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday. Eddie and Hannah tied the knot back in December 2014 and are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Iris. Congrats to Eddie and Hannah!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Eddie RedmayneCelebrity PregnanciesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds