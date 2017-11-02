Eddie Redmayne Is Going to Be a Dad Again!

Congratulations are in order for Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah — the couple has another baby on the way! "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday. Eddie and Hannah tied the knot back in December 2014 and are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Iris. Congrats to Eddie and Hannah!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta