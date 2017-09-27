Here's What Eden Had to Say About His Time on The Bachelorette

After a revealing group date, Sophie sent three men home on Wednesday night: Eden, Pete and Jefferson. In comparison to the others, all three men had kind of taken a backseat while stronger relationships were being forged, and on a show like The Bachelorette, time is everything. You can read what Pete had to say about the show here, and below is Eden's take on the Bachelorette experience (including that breakdancing entrance).

On his elimination . . .

"I guess I was a little upset that I didn't get to spend more time with Sophie and get to know her a little bit more. It's a little bit disappointing. I would've liked to go further, but that's the show, I guess. You have to fight for your time with Sophie, so I don't think I did enough to get that time and form that connection that would've secured me a rose."

On being in the same car as Sam on the group date . . .

"Sam just talks! He's constantly talking and maybe 30 percent of what he says has any relevance. I just let him talk and enjoyed the scenic ride. The sweet sound of his voice is therapeutic at times, it made me realise nature is beautiful. [Laughs] I did get to talk to the driver, but it was a very one-sided conversation. I'm always respectful to drivers, that's how I always have been. I'm the type of person that if I have something to say, then I'll say it. I won't just talk for the sake of talking. That's probably one of my weaknesses as well. At least on a show that's all about talking."

On his first impressions of Sophie . . .

"I thought she looked amazing. She's really down to earth, she's an awesome girl. I have nothing but good thing's to say about her. Whether there was chemistry there . . . I didn't feel like I had enough time to make that connection and explore that. She isn't the typical person I'd be attracted to, however I'm always wanting to be open to exploring new things and exploring different things."

On whether he knew it was Sophie Monk when he applied . . .

"When I first applied, I didn't know who she was, someone had told me. I still wasn't very familiar with her, all I had was a picture and what people had said. In my experience, people seem to think about a lot about what they do, and there can be preconceived judgements based on that. You can't really get to know anyone if you already have preconceived ideas of who they are. "

On his breakdancing entrance on the first night . . .

"To be honest, I knew that I wouldn't get a lot of time. Obviously there were a lot of guys at the cocktail party and fighting for her, so I wanted to make an impression that stood out. I knew everyone would be in suits, so I thought I'd rock up basically in my pyjamas! [Laughs] I was ashamed of myself, there was a little bit of regret! Mainly because when I used to breakdance, it was when I was 10 kilos lighter and probably 15 years younger, so in my head, I could still do that. The mind was willing, but the body was weak!"

On the most surprising thing about being on the show . . .

"The dynamic was really interesting. I work with a lot of guys in the industry that I work in, so I can get along with all types of people. But there were some really different characters in the house, so I thought that was one of the biggest things — feeling it out and seeing what kind of guys they were and how they are. [I was friends with] pretty much with all of the boys. They're all really creative sorts, which is how I am. We had a lot of laughs, a few jam sessions — we had a few guitars — so for the most part, it was actually awesome being in the house."

On what he's do differently . . .

"I think I'd probably fight for more time with getting to know Sophie, but besides that, it was a great experience all in all — seeing the social psychology behind how people act in those situations . . . I'm a bit of an observer, so it was really interesting to see that dynamic."