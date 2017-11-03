 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Eleven and Hopper's Relationship on Stranger Things

Eleven and Hopper's Storyline Is the Best Thing About Stranger Things 2

View In Slideshow
Eleven and Hopper's Storyline Is the Best Thing About Stranger Things 2
Image Source: Netflix

Stranger Things 2 spoilers are below!

Of all the intense feelings Stranger Things 2 brought out, the storyline that made my heart cry the most is the one between Eleven and Hopper. After Eleven's escape from the Upside Down, Hopper doesn't give up on her and aids her survival with Eggos until she willingly reveals herself to him. After he spruces up his grandfather's cabin as her sanctuary, their relationship shifts from mere benefactor and refugee to adoptive father and daughter (which happens literally and legally, by season's end).

It's more than just them bonding over freezer waffles; Hopper is a father who lost his own daughter years ago, while Eleven has never known her parents, really; the man she called "Papa" (Dr. Brenner) is the cruel scientist who put her through traumatic experiments, and her real mother is in a catatonic state because of the same man. So Hopper and Eleven are perfect for each other, in a parent-child way; they both fill a need that they other can give them, and they also organically grow into a familial relationship. She even tells him she hates him at one point, like a real teenage daughter! Ultimately, there are so many cute relationships in season two — young love, brotherly love, and new friendships — but the one between Eleven and Hopper is the one that reached into my chest and tore out my heart. Here are the moments that sealed the deal.

With this first reveal that Hopper's cabin roommate is Eleven, we realised that he's been keeping her in hiding, but protecting her from danger because he cares about her so much. There are Eggos, hair-ruffling, and lots of TV.
Image Source: Netflix

With this first reveal that Hopper's cabin roommate is Eleven, we realised that he's been keeping her in hiding, but protecting her from danger because he cares about her so much. There are Eggos, hair-ruffling, and lots of TV.

1 / 5
Image Source: Netflix

After she spends much of the season on the run, trying to find her mother, then her "sister", Eleven comes home. Yeah, yeah, her reunion with Mike is cute and all, but her hug and reunion with her pseudo-dad is more satisfying.

2 / 5
Image Source: Netflix

Oh, and he's even accepting of her new look — he's obviously totally accepting of who she is in general (and who she is is very, very complicated).

3 / 5
Image Source: Netflix

Eleven isn't even in one of the sweetest Eleven/Hopper scenes of the season, but this scene between Hopper and Dr. Owens is when Owens brings Hopper Eleven's mocked-up birth certificate . . . which reads "Jane Hopper."

4 / 5
This means father-daughter Eggo dinners forever!
Image Source: Netflix

This means father-daughter Eggo dinners forever!

5 / 5
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds