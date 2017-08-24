Woooah! After Tonight, Elise Is Officially on Matty J's Radar

We had a feeling Elise Stacy was going to come out of nowhere and run with this thing, and tonight, on The Bachelor, she did just that. While she didn't really come from nowhere — after all, she impressed Matty with her fishing flirtation a couple of weeks ago and won the group date last night — she has been relatively quiet until now.

Elise scored her first date with Matty and the pair got along like a house on fire. They seemed extremely compatible and at ease with each other, but there was also an undeniable spark. You know what sparks lead to? KISSING. And that's exactly what unfolded tonight — not bad for a first date, eh? Add Elise to your list of ones to watch.