Elise Says the Spark Between Her and Matty J "Was Like Overload"

We can probably call 29-year-old Elise Stacy the official dark horse of the 2017 season of The Bachelor. After a relatively quiet start on the show, she suddenly emerged a frontrunner a couple of weeks ago, catching Matty's attention on their first date and effortlessly winning the audience over with her down-to-earth nature.

As we near the pointy end of the show — we're down to the final six! — we thought it was high time we got to know Elise. Keep reading!

POPSUGAR Australia: How do you feel about everything right now?



Elise: Top six, yeah. It's gotten quiet very quickly and it's really getting to the pointy end. It's kind of becoming more obvious that it really is about finding love and feelings are involved at this point. Through practice I've become really good at talking about my feelings. I always thought I'd be one of those awkward people when I talk about my feelings but I've gotten good at it.

PS: So how are you feeling about Matty?



Elise: I had a great single date with Matty. I had a good date extension, so I feel like we're picking up a little bit of momentum, which makes this whole experience much more exciting to me. I was kind of sitting there twiddling my thumbs for a while and now. I'm looking forward to everyday and building on that momentum. It's a lot more exciting.

PS: It's been a slow burn for you. Were you getting anxious that maybe you guys weren't going to get any time together?



Elise: Yeah I'm getting a bit better with it all. I had some good chats with him, had a bit of time. You are in the house for six weeks with all these people, with nothing to do apart from think about this guy. To me it was like, come on buddy, get on with it. Or, let me go! Into the wild. I'll get on with my life. Yeah I mean, it was the perfect timing — he didn't leave it too late.

PS: How much interaction had you had with him prior to your first date?



Elise: Bits and bobs here and there but at a cocktail party you can't really have any intimate convos. You don't really get to just relax and be yourself around him, because you notice so many people watching you. We had some good chats about, you know, the niceties: what we do for work, family, places we've been. But I think you really get to know someone when you just spend time with them so, that's what I was really looking forward to.

PS: How did you feel on your first date with him? Did you feel that there was a spark there?



Elise: Yeah, it was like overload for me. We were driving around and had so much in common and a lot to talk about, so I don't think I shut up for a good few hours. It actually felt like it wasn't a first date. That we had known each other for longer — and I think that helped us be able to pick up the speed a little bit too.

PS: You've only had alone time with Matty twice. Are you anywhere near falling in love?

Elise: Yeah. No, not falling in love yet — I only just met the bloke and spent some time with him. But I think you can tell that there is potential to fall in love with someone and he ticks a lot of those boxes. So yeah, I like him, I like spending time with him and hope that more time could lead to something like that.

PS: Awesome. And what's he really like away from the cameras?



Elise: He can be a bit goofier. He's a sweetheart and he's lovely and polite and a gentleman — but he's also pretty funny and I don't think we have gotten to see as much of his sense of humour as you do in real life. He loves to take the piss out of himself and out of us. So yeah, he's not afraid to make a fool out of himself — I think we saw that when he put on the whole kit of goalie gear. He wasn't afraid of looking a bit ridiculous.

PS: How do you feel when you see the other girls, who you're friends with, coming back from dates with him a little bit smitten. Does it feel funny?

Elise: It hadn't felt funny to me because I didn't have feelings for him yet. So only really recently I started to get a bit funny because, yeah, if he's having feelings for someone else it may mean that you are getting put into the background.





PS: For the first time last week it seemed like there was a bit of tension when you and Laura both wanted to talk to Matty at the same time. Was that weird to navigate?

Elise: It was but I think in that scenario, I had spent weeks and weeks and weeks of just letting other people go and do what they wanted and I'd always come off second best. So I'd been sitting there with Lisa and chatting about how I was going to grab him next and Laura came in late and was like, "Oh, does anyone mind?" And I was just honest and I said, "Oh, actually I was going to." And she got very awkward about that. I think just because she has feelings for him. It's . . . yeahh, how can it not be awkward?

PS: If it isn't you who wins, who would you want it to be?

Elise: Look, I think, if it wasn't me . . . I can see real connections with the likes of Tara, Laura and Florence. I can really see that each of those girls have something with Matty. So that's what I'd be happy with. If there's a real connection there with him, that'd be awesome. I can see that with those girls.

PS: Have you had any doubts at any stage of the process?



Elise: No, I haven't doubted it at all. I'm pretty realistic I'd like to think, and you know what you feel. The only thing that you would doubt is what he feels for other people. I knew the connection that we had when we were one-on-one and that's kind of all you can hang onto. You have no idea what he's like with other people. I just had it in my head. I had no doubt he would develop feelings of some sort for multiple people. It's just about what he likes and what kind of relationship he wants.

PS: Have you been watching the show?



Elise: Yes!

PS: Does anything come as a shock when you watch the other girls on their dates with him?

Elise: Nothing shocks me. It is just weird hearing him say so many amazing things to so many different women. It's kind of hard to see that. And you know it happens but you don't really want to see it. So it doesn't shock me, but it's a little bit uncomfortable. It's like seeing all your ex-boyfriend's, or your current boyfriend's, past lovers on social media in front of your face every day. I'm just like, let me just block these situations so there's only the good bits.

PS: How would you feel to not win?

Elise: I wouldn't be heartbroken at this point. I think [I'd be] disappointed because I feel that there's potential — but I'm sort of one foot in, one foot out at this stage.

PS: Of the girls who are left, do you think anyone's there for the wrong reason?



Elise: No, I don't think so. Everyone there is very genuine and at this point you have to be because it's about feelings. I feel like everyone's come too far for that.

PS: Can you tell us what you think of each of the other girls? First, Laura.

Elise: Laura is . . . I actually laugh. She's fun-loving — we laugh about that because it's such a typical way to describe someone. But she is really fun-loving, and outgoing.

PS: Florence?



Elise: Ah, legend! Flo is a legend, I love her. We're actually really similar people and so I just love her dry, blunt nature.

PS: She said the nicest things about you just before.



Elise: Aw, did she? I really love her.

PS: Yeah, she said you're like her idol. It was very cute.



Elise: She's like mine too.

PS: Tara?

Elise: Oh, Australia's hero! She's the most endearing bogan I've ever met.

PS: Cobie?

Elise: Cobie is a sweetheart. She will put anyone before herself. She's a really quirky character but she loves and embraces her quirks, and I do as well.

PS: Elora?

Elise: She is so passionate — she's like no one I've ever met in my life before. I love the fact that Elora is so Elora and she just knows herself so well. I really admire her for that.

PS: Who have you been closest to in the house?



Elise: Right now within the top six I am really close with Tara and Flo, and Cobes even. Also, I was really close with Lisa so I was sad to see her go. She sent me a present when she left, which was really nice. And Liz and Alix as well!