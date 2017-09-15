Elise Could Tell By Looking at the Sand That She Wasn't the One

Despite being a Bachelor tragic, watching the runner-up get their heart broken never fails to make me ugly cry. And in case you were wondering whether Elise was truly upset over The Bachelor finale, spoiler alert: she was. In fact, every moment you saw, from her lack of words to Matty to breaking down on the staircase, was exactly what happened — no dramatisation. This morning on the phone, we caught up with Elise to chat about how she's feeling now.

POPSUGAR Australia: Elise, I'm so sorry!

Elise: [Laughs] Oh, what happened it exactly what we saw happen. Yeah, watching it back, it brought it all back up again. I was the one that got my heart broken, so it wasn't ideal reliving that one.

PS: Were you actually heartbroken?

Elise: Yes, I was. People have asked me today, "What was it like getting your heart broken on national TV and the whole of Australia watching you?" At the time, I didn't even think about the fact that everyone was going to see this, I was just purely upset with the fact that I lost the man that I love and got my heart broken.

PS: Did you know when you walked up to Matty that it wasn't you?

Elise: I had a feeling that it wasn't going to be me. I walked up there and we were actually on sand, and I could tell that no one had walked the path that I was walking before. As soon as I got up there, I could tell in his eyes that it wasn't the same Matty I'd seen the day before.

PS: Your face also said it all, it's like you knew early on.

Elise: Yeah, I did. I froze a bit as well. Even though I knew, I just stood there and he just spat it out. I didn't know how to react, I definitely hadn't planned anything either way.

PS: Did he give you any more explanation or was that it?

Elise: That was it! That was it. We saw everything, and as soon as he'd finished speaking and we'd turned around, that was the last time I'd seen him and the only words that we've had.

PS: You had a pretty curt response too, you said you understood?

Elise: I did understand, but I was a bit confused because he had just told me all these lovely things about me, but then I wasn't for him. I know that he's doing it to let me down gently, but it was also hard to hear. It's not like we had a chat about it off-camera afterwards, it doesn't work like that, what you saw is exactly how it happened.

PS: In a way, you don't really get much closure.

Elise: No, you don't get any closure. But my own closure is the fact that I'm just not going to get any. That's okay, I'm not going to try and find it. I just have to be okay with the fact that that was it, it's time to move on.

PS: What did you do after you left him? I saw you had to stop and gather yourself on the steps, which broke me!

Elise: Oh, yeah, I did that. I was trying so hard not to cry in front of him, and as soon as I walked around the corner, I knew he couldn't see me, so that's when I cried and fell down. I realised no one was there and had to get back up and keep walking, I still had about 50 metres to go. I got about another 20 metres on and fell down again, but I finally made it inside. I then got a boat, went back to our hotel, slept, got on a plane and flew home.

PS: You mentioned you were questioning if the whole experience was worth it. What are your thoughts on that now?

Elise: I just remember how I felt. I was really happy, so even to feel like that for a little bit was worth it.

PS: Do you feel misled in any way?

Elise: A little bit, yes, to be honest. I think that's the name of the game and what it's about, and I understand that — I have no resentment towards it. But I think with anyone in a relationship, if you're into it and the guy's not, you do feel a bit misled. I wish he could've just said on our date when I told him I loved him, I wish he'd said there and then, "Thanks for telling me that, but I'm sorry, I don't love you back." Then we wouldn't have had to go through the whole getting in a ball gown and delivering the news thing, we could've said our goodbyes then.

PS: I found it interesting how your run on the show had a striking resemblance to Matty's with Georgia Love's . . . .

Elise: It's so funny to hear that, and the whole time I've kind of been like, hehehe, laughing because it did end exactly the way Matty's did. He gets heartbroken, so did I, maybe we are too similar after all.

PS: I thought you had it in the bag . . .

Elise: [Laughs] Yeah, it was fun. There's no doubt we got along amazingly, and there was something there, but you can't choose who you fall in love with. In the end, he was always going to pick one, you can't have multiple girlfriends forever!

PS: Would you ever take him back?

Elise: Nah buddy, that ship's sailed! [Laughs] If you didn't love me enough then, you don't get another chance.

PS: Where are you at with finding love now?

Elise: It's been a bit of time now. I'm not going to go out aggressively dating, but I'm open now to find someone genuine. If that comes along, it comes along, but I'm not going to go out and actively hunt it down. We'll see if it happens.

PS: Has this whole experience given you any more clarity as to what you want out of a relationship, or have you always known what you've wanted?

Elise: No, definitely. I think that's something they didn't show when Osher and I were talking just before. I feel confident now in the kind of man I want and deserve, and I don't want to settle for anything less. I want someone to tell me that you're amazing and I love you and all that, so that's what I'm after.