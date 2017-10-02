Ellen DeGeneres Proves Yet Again That She's the Kardashian We Need but Don't Deserve

Step aside, Kim, there's a new Kardashian taking over the spotlight. During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the host got back into character as Karla Kardashian for a spoof of the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer. Not only does she hilariously photoshop herself into the promo, but she even makes a joke about the sisters' multiple pregnancies. Ellen made her big debut as the unknown Kardashian sister back in 2015 during her Halloween episode, but this appearance definitely takes the cake.