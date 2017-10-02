 Skip Nav
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes

Ellen DeGeneres Keeping Up with the Kardashians Trailer

Ellen DeGeneres Proves Yet Again That She's the Kardashian We Need but Don't Deserve

Step aside, Kim, there's a new Kardashian taking over the spotlight. During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the host got back into character as Karla Kardashian for a spoof of the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer. Not only does she hilariously photoshop herself into the promo, but she even makes a joke about the sisters' multiple pregnancies. Ellen made her big debut as the unknown Kardashian sister back in 2015 during her Halloween episode, but this appearance definitely takes the cake.

Join the conversation
HumorEllen DeGeneresKeeping Up With The KardashiansThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds