Ellen DeGeneres Spreads Hope Following Las Vegas Shooting: "Good Will Always Win"

During a pre-taped message for her show on Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres took a moment to speak on the devastating shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500. Even though she admitted that she feels "anxious" and "helpless" with all the things going on in the world, she encouraged the audience not to lose hope. "There is a lot more good in the world than there is bad," she said. And to prove that, the host showcased all the amazing people she has had on her show over the past 15 years who are making a difference in the world. As always, Ellen knows just how to brighten our day with her love and positivity.