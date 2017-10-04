 Skip Nav
Outlander
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Ellen DeGeneres Message About Las Vegas Shooting

Ellen DeGeneres Spreads Hope Following Las Vegas Shooting: "Good Will Always Win"

During a pre-taped message for her show on Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres took a moment to speak on the devastating shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500. Even though she admitted that she feels "anxious" and "helpless" with all the things going on in the world, she encouraged the audience not to lose hope. "There is a lot more good in the world than there is bad," she said. And to prove that, the host showcased all the amazing people she has had on her show over the past 15 years who are making a difference in the world. As always, Ellen knows just how to brighten our day with her love and positivity.

Join the conversation
Las Vegas Shooting 2017Gun ViolenceEllen DeGeneresThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds