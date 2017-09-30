 Skip Nav
Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Guests | GIFs

31 Hilarious Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared the Sh*t Out of Her Celebrity Guests

Image Source: NBC

When it comes to pulling off scares, Ellen DeGeneres is the queen. We love seeing her catch guests off guard, whether they're in the bathroom (Taylor Swift, we're looking at you) or on set. Even if you know what's coming, it's still amusing to watch. Ellen is so good at her job that we felt it was only appropriate to round up some of her best scares below.

1 Adam Levine
Adam Levine
Image Source: NBC
1 / 31
2 Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Image Source: NBC
2 / 31
3 Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh
Image Source: NBC
3 / 31
4 Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp
Image Source: NBC
4 / 31
5 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Image Source: NBC
5 / 31
6 Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart
Image Source: NBC
6 / 31
7 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Image Source: NBC
7 / 31
8 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Image Source: NBC
8 / 31
9 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Image Source: NBC
9 / 31
10 Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Image Source: NBC
10 / 31
11 Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Image Source: NBC
11 / 31
12 Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Image Source: NBC
12 / 31
13 Eric Stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet
Image Source: NBC
13 / 31
14 Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Image Source: NBC
14 / 31
15 Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Image Source: NBC
15 / 31
16 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Image Source: NBC
16 / 31
17 Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Image Source: NBC
17 / 31
18 Simone Biles
Simone Biles
Image Source: NBC
18 / 31
19 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Image Source: NBC
19 / 31
20 Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Image Source: NBC
20 / 31
21 Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Image Source: NBC
21 / 31
22 Pink
Pink
Image Source: NBC
22 / 31
23 Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Image Source: NBC
23 / 31
24 Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey
Image Source: NBC
24 / 31
25 Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Source: NBC
25 / 31
26 Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Image Source: NBC
26 / 31
27 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Image Source: NBC
27 / 31
28 Beth Behrs
Beth Behrs
Image Source: NBC
28 / 31
29 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Image Source: NBC
29 / 31
30 Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Image Source: NBC
30 / 31
31 Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Image Source: NBC
31 / 31
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
