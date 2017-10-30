 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton Halloween Costume 2017

You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume

View In Slideshow
You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
Image Source: Getty

Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops for her Dolly Parton costume on Saturday night. The British songstress shared a photo of her spot-on look via Instagram, writing, "I love you Dolly!" before hitting the red carpet for amfAR's Fabulous Fund Fair in NYC. Ellie channeled the country legend in a blue dress emblazoned with hearts and fringe, complete with sparkly boots and a big blonde wig — and we barely recognised her! Keep reading to see her look, then check out more times celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween.

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

1 / 5
You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
2 / 5
You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
3 / 5
You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
4 / 5
You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
5 / 5
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsDolly PartonCelebrity Halloween CostumesEllie GouldingHalloween
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds