Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton Halloween Costume 2017 You'll Barely Recognise Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume 30 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens

Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops for her Dolly Parton costume on Saturday night. The British songstress shared a photo of her spot-on look via Instagram, writing, "I love you Dolly!" before hitting the red carpet for amfAR's Fabulous Fund Fair in NYC. Ellie channeled the country legend in a blue dress emblazoned with hearts and fringe, complete with sparkly boots and a big blonde wig — and we barely recognised her! Keep reading to see her look, then check out more times celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween.

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt
Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Hunt