Eloise Dishes on Her MasterChef Goals Now She's Got the First Immunity Pin
Eloise Praino MasterChef 2017 Interview

Eloise Dishes on Her MasterChef Goals Now She's Got the First Immunity Pin

Eloise Dishes on Her MasterChef Goals Now She's Got the First Immunity Pin
Image Source: Network Ten

The MasterChef immunity pins are like the holy grail of the competition: highly sought-after, but rarely awarded. Those lucky recipients though, cement their place as contenders in the competition and have a safety blanket to carry them through whatever elimination they may face.

On Tuesday night, the first pin of the season was awarded to Eloise, whose chocolate and peanut butter dessert came out on top over Atlas dining's Charlie Carington. No easy feat either, considering this was only the second immunity challenge of the season. Off the back of her win, we spoke to the 32-year-old about her love of whiskey, what we can expect to see from her as the show goes on and more.

POPSUGAR Australia: Congratulations on your immunity pin win! How does it feel? Eloise: Thank you! It's pretty exciting. Definitely a massive confidence booster — it's awesome. PS: Did you ever think you'd win it, or were you in it more for the experience of going head to head with a pro chef? Eloise: No, I didn't think I'd get through round one, up against Sarah and Sam. And then to go against a professional chef, I just thought, there's no chance I'm ever going to win this. I'm just going to along for the ride and enjoy myself. So it was a big surprise for me. PS: I know you love cooking with whiskey and want to open a dessert whiskey bar in the future. What is it that draws you to that particular ingredient? Eloise: I quite enjoy drinking whiskey, I've gotten into it over the past couple of years. It's become a real social thing, my cousin got me into it and he's got an amazing collection. We kind of bonded a bit over the experience, and it's become something that I really enjoy. PS: Would you say your strength lies in desserts? Eloise: I definitely think I'm more creative with desserts. I'm not scared of cooking savoury — I've got more of a savoury than sweet tooth personally, but I find that with desserts, I'm just more creative. I can put more flavours together and stretch the borders of the imagination a little more.
Image Source: Network Ten

