Eloise Dishes on Her MasterChef Goals Now She's Got the First Immunity Pin

PS: Was that the case with your dish yesterday? Had you cooked it before or was it something you conjured on the spot?

Eloise: The dish yesterday was based on something I had done before — a chocolate mousse and peanut butter cream with a biscuit base. The whiskey-caramel was only because I saw the bottle of whiskey sitting in the pantry and thought, why not use it? So it wasn't exactly a dish I'd made before, but it was based on elements I had done and I knew that it'd work, because chocolate and peanut butter go so well together.

PS: What's your strategy going forward now you've got the pin?

Eloise: I'm just going to weigh-up my options and decide when the best time is to use it. I know that it's probably going to add a bit of extra pressure, depending on which eliminations I face. So there are certain circumstances, if you play your immunity pin, it ends up putting someone else in elimination. And I think that would be a little bit of a tough decision to make. What I'm going to do is decide if and when the time comes, what the best thing is for me and try not to worry about what the implications are for everyone else. As much as we're all close, at the end of the day, it is an individual game and you have to play to what's going to be the best thing for you going forward.

PS: What can we expect to see from you over the course of the competition?

Eloise: I really want to show a bit of diversity, I don't want to just be known for doing desserts with whisky. As much as that seems to be my strengths so far, I really want to extend my horizons a little bit more and show what other things I'm capable of. I'd like to think I'm a fairly good all-rounder, and I'm not entirely confident with seafood — I don't eat a lot of fish so don't cook with it often, so that's something I've been practicing and want to work on. I'd like to show a bit more range and show that I've got a lot more up more sleeve, not just a one trick pony.

PS: At this point, who do you see as the biggest threats in the competition?

Eloise: Definitely Sam and Sarah, they're incredible cooks, and Tamara as well. All three of them are amazing all-rounders and are really strong competition.