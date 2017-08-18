Just So We're Clear: the Girls Were Really "Not Happy" That Elora Scored a Second Date

Elora Murger, 27, is strides ahead of most of the other women on The Bachelor this year. She scored the very first date with Matty Johnson and he seemed instantly enamoured, and now she's the first girl to get a second date with the guy.

Not only did she score a second date, but it happened before some of the other girls had even had their first — so, as you can imagine, they were none too impressed when they heard the news. Watch how it all unfolded above.