 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Elora Gets a Second Date on The Bachelor 2017

Just So We're Clear: the Girls Were Really "Not Happy" That Elora Scored a Second Date

Elora Murger, 27, is strides ahead of most of the other women on The Bachelor this year. She scored the very first date with Matty Johnson and he seemed instantly enamoured, and now she's the first girl to get a second date with the guy.

Related
Watch: Elora Copped a Frosty Reception After Her Date With Matty J

Not only did she score a second date, but it happened before some of the other girls had even had their first — so, as you can imagine, they were none too impressed when they heard the news. Watch how it all unfolded above.
Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Fitness
Matty J's Abs From All Angles: An Important Investigation
by Carina Rossi
Will Ben Higgins Be The Bachelor Again?
The Bachelor
Would Ben Higgins Consider Being the Bachelor Again? It's Possible
by Laura Marie Meyers
Sharlene Elimination Interview The Bachelor Australia 2017
The Bachelor
Sharlene on Matty J: "I Was Starting to Question Why I Was Still Getting a Rose"
by Genevieve Rota
Leah Costa Elimination Interview For The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Leah on Her Dramatic Exit From The Bachelor: "Nobody Likes to Be Rejected on TV"
by Genevieve Rota
Tara Admiring Matty's Bum on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Tara Speaking Her Mind About Matty's Bum Is Another Reason Why We Love Her
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds