Elora on Why She Wouldn't Take Back That Tipping Comment on The Bachelor

Ever since her fire-dancing entrance at the first cocktail party, Elora has been one of the most memorable names in the Bachelor mansion this year. Whether renowned for her honesty, clarity with her feelings or that now controversial tipping comment, she has often been the centre of all the happenings.

Wednesday night saw her run on the show come to an end, as Matty felt he'd be "clipping her wings" if they were to end up together. Below, she addresses her emotional departure, her feelings for Matty and oh, that comment.

POPSUGAR Australia: How did you find that group date?

Elora: That group date was the worst game I've ever played, honestly! Not only is it difficult to judge yourself, but . . . you know, everything is happy and you're getting along with everyone, and then there are issues because you have to judge each other and yourself. It wasn't the best position to be put in, I think we all felt pretty low about it. We went through with it, but oh god, it was awful. Looking back, it was really awful!

PS: How did you feel about being sent home? Did you expect it?

Elora: I didn't at all. I especially didn't expect him to go straight to the rose ceremony and cancel the cocktail party. I thought it was completely outrageous to not hear me out. It made it seem like I got sent home because of the last cocktail party — the kiss — and even though he said it had nothing to do with it, it wasn't good. I think I deserved way more than skipping the cocktail party without an explanation.

PS: Matty said he let you go because he felt like he'd be clipping your wings if you were together. Do you feel like that was sort of a cop out?

Elora: When he said that, I remember being really upset about it. The way I heard it was that he thought I wasn't ready to settle down, so I was really upset for him to be making a decision about me and that he was questionning my integrity. Like, why would you come on the show if you weren't ready to settle down? So I was upset with him about that, but now that I look at it from a bigger perspective, I realise what he was saying. I think he really would clip my wings and maybe wouldn't get my life — we're very different and I might be a bit too much for him. Now I understand, but when I left the house, I was really upset.

PS: How did you feel about missing out on hometowns?

Elora: Well, to be honest, unless we would've gone to Tahiti or France to see my mum, it would've been great to bring him to see my friends, but in a way, I'm not really at home. Although I think it would've been better to get closure to see if he'd fit in my life around here, I think I would've gotten closure out of that.

PS: How strong were your feelings for Matty?

Elora: Pretty strong, actually. I remember leaving and feeling devastated, it broke my heart.

PS: Did you think he was the one?

Elora: I really saw myself dating him and in the long term, thought that we'd be . . . Like, we're the best opposites but yet so similar. He'd be someone I'd introduce to my mum, so it was really hard.

PS: I can imagine the tipping comment you made generated a bit more of a dramatic reaction than you thought it would. What are your thoughts?

Elora: Yeah. First of all, it's funny if you don't take yourself too seriously. At the end of the day, the girls had just told Matty about my best friend, who know had to explain herself on national TV. To me, it was never about shaming. They were calling it slut-shaming, which I thought was outrageous, because it became a slut thing. So to me, it had nothing to do with that — she could've been a server. I was boiling with anger because [Leah] had broken my girl's heart, and I knew what Simone was going through. She was telling me how beautiful her chat was and how [Matty] was amazing, and it upset me. And because Simone was right next to me feeling devastated, I knew she was going to have to handle everything — I can't deal with people who hurt each other on purpose. I wouldn't take it back. Sharlene was really upset with me and was like, "Elora, you're usually someone who never brings other women down", but then sometimes, I do get angry. To me, I was really upset that Leah did that. It's better it came out as a joke than me screaming and losing my sh*t.

PS: Did you feel like you had to defend yourself a lot on the show?

Elora: Not really, I feel like now I do. Seeing it now and people's reactions, I do feel like I had to defend myself — about the kiss and the comment. There was nothing I would take back. I'd only say that people need to stop being so negative about how they take in everything. If they focus on seeing the better side, then this what I was on.

PS: The girls were annoyed with you about that kiss. Do you think they were justified or unjustified?

Elora: I think if they thought that I would do it in front of them without considering, then it'd be justified. But they know me, which is why I said, "I know you girls would understand." But in a way, I didn't know if Matty was kissing everyone at the cocktail party, so I guess I could've thought about it. But then, you don't really go on a date with Matty and say you're not going to kiss him, because tomorrow he's going on a date with someone else and he's going to kiss the other person. At the end of the day, we all know what we're getting ourselves into — we're dating the same guy. I'm not going to say, I'm not going to kiss him because he's dating someone else. When you're with him, you are just you. So I wouldn't have done it differently.

PS: Overall, how did you find your Bachelor experience?

Elora: It was pretty intense! I could've been on the sideline, the dark horse, the second date . . . But I was thrown into fire, pretty much. Getting the first date, coming in late, and the date away, so I feel like everything was thrown my way and it was really intense. But at the end of the day, it's who I am — I'm really passionate, so it really resembles.

PS: Who do you think should win?

Elora: Elise or Laura. Either of them would be good for Matty. They're both just like him — both different, but just like him. They really couldn't match his lifestyle better, they're like the girl versions of him.