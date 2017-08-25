 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
Celebrity Instagrams
Lady Gaga Sobs as She Talks About Feeling Alone in Her New Documentary

Emilia Clarke Filming Dragon Scenes on Game of Thrones Video

This Is What Emilia Clarke REALLY Looks Like While Flying on Those "Dragons"

Daenerys Targaryen is, pretty much indisputably, the biggest (and most well-dressed) badass on Game of Thrones these days. Sure, Jon Snow isn't afraid to engage in a little hand-to-hand combat with some wights, but it takes a lot of guts to fly into battle on the back of a fire-breathing dragon. While the scenes of Dany doing her thing are thrilling, to say the least, what actress Emilia Clarke actually looks like while filming said scenes is way, way different.

Although the show has swimming pools full of HBO money at its disposal, no check will ever be big enough to get it a living, breathing dragon. Fortunately, it has VFX wizard Steve Kullback on hand; he revealed how they make it look like Clarke is truly on Drogon's shoulder in season seven's icy battle scene. "When Dany gets on and off the dragon, it's kind of like wheeling up the stairs to a 747," he joked. "We've modelled the dragon, and then laser cut this full-scale, giant piece of polystyrene to create a section of the dragon's back that is living on the island at the frozen lake."

Drogon? Is that you?

Give Clarke all the Emmys.

Join the conversation
TVEmilia ClarkeGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds