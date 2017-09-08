 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Emilia Clarke GIFs

20 Emilia Clarke GIFs That Will Have You Downing Water Like Your Life Depends on It

View In Slideshow
20 Emilia Clarke GIFs That Will Have You Downing Water Like Your Life Depends on It
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) is hot on Game of Thrones, but the 30-year-old actress is just as hot off screen. In 2015, she was named Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire, and if you took just one look at her Instagram, you'd understand why. But in case that wasn't enough to convince you, these sexy GIFs should do the trick.

Related
Emilia Clarke's Hollywood Evolution Proves She's Always Been a Queen

Image Source: Giphy
1 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
2 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
3 / 20
Image Source: HBO
4 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
5 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
6 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
7 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
8 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
9 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
10 / 20
Image Source: HBO
11 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
12 / 20
Image Source: HBO
13 / 20

<

Image Source: Giphy
14 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
15 / 20
Image Source: HBO
16 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
17 / 20
Image Source: HBO
18 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
19 / 20
Image Source: Giphy
20 / 20
Join the conversation
GifsEmilia ClarkeEye CandyGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds