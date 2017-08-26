Kit and Emilia's Chemistry Has Been a Thing For Years, and There's a Video to Prove It

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are getting Game of Thrones fans all hot and bothered with their onscreen chemistry (hot because we love them together, bothered because their characters are related). While the two have only recently begun to share scenes together on the show, their close friendship started back when the world was first introduced to Westeros in 2011. While there's no denying Kit and Emilia's natural chemistry, they aren't a couple in real life (Kit is dating former GOT co-star Rose Leslie). But that still doesn't mean they haven't innocently flirted from time to time.



One such incident was during a 2012 photo shoot for Rolling Stone with part of the cast. In addition to dancing together and Kit staring affectionately at Emilia, the shoot's photographer, Peggy Sirota, posted a photo from that day on Instagram four years later, revealing the two stars shared a spur of the moment kiss. "I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there," she wrote. Watch the behind-the-scenes throwback video above to further fuel your love for Kit and Emilia's friendship!