21/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Friendships Are Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Friends? Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Have Such a Cute Friendship, You'll Want to Be Their Third Wheel 21 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson Kit Harington isn't the only Game of Thrones star in Emilia Clarke's group of friends — she's also really close with his fiancée, Rose Leslie. Aside from tagging along with the couple, who met on the set of the hit HBO series, from time to time, the actress has also shared a few adorable moments with Rose over the years. Whether they're goofing off during interviews or looking fierce on the red carpet, they always know how to make each other smile. While we certainly love Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's chemistry on screen, we would third-wheel with Emilia and Rose any day.