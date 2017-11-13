Eminem's "Walk on Water" Featuring Beyonce
Eminem Pulls a Beyoncé, Surprise Drops New Single Featuring Beyoncé
Surprise! While the world was busy freaking out about Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation, Eminem pulled a fast one. The world-renowned rapper unexpectedly dropped a new single called "Walk on Water" on Friday, and it features the unmistakable voice of Beyoncé Knowles. Eminem has been popping up in headlines quite a bit over the past few weeks and in the best way. Not only is there an imminent new album on the horizon, but he also recently donated to hurricane relief efforts and even dropped an epic takedown of Donald Trump. A Beyoncé collab is just the icing on the cake.
Image Source: Getty / Scott Legato