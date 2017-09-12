12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Battle of the Sexes Emma Stone and Billie Jean King at US Open Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes 12 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Emma Stone had the cutest date when she attended the US Open in New York City on Saturday — '70s tennis star Billie Jean King! The actress, who portrays Billie in the upcoming film Battle of the Sexes, couldn't have looked more excited as she watched the women's final on day 13 at — wait for it — the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. In addition to Emma snapping photos of Billie, the two cheered from the stands and also posed for photos with champion Sloane Stephens. Battle of the Sexes tells the true story of Billie's 1973 tennis match against Bobby Riggs. After spending years away from the sport, Bobby claimed he could still beat any woman, saying women belonged "in the bedroom and the kitchen" instead. The event, which was the most watched televised sports event of all time, ended with Billie completely demolishing Bobby. Long story short, any man who thinks they're better than women can sit the f*ck down. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Tim Clayton - Corbis 1 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 2 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 3 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 4 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steven Ryan 5 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Al Bello 6 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mike Stobe 7 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 8 / 8 Join the conversation Battle Of The SexesCelebrity FriendshipsEmma StoneCelebrities