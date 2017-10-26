 Skip Nav
Emma Stone Dating SNL Writer Dave McCary

Emma Stone Reportedly Has a New Man in Her Life

It looks like Emma Stone may be off the market. The actress is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary, Page Six TV confirms. While it's not clear when their relationship started, they were spotted together at the premiere of his indie film, Brigsby Bear, in June. Emma also appeared on SNL earlier this month during her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling's monologue.

This is Emma's first public romance since she split from Andrew Garfield in 2015. Even though there were rumours that they had gotten back together over the Summer, the two are only good friends. Hopefully we'll get to see Emma and her new man come award season!

Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown / Roy Rochlin
