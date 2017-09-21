 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
fenty beauty
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

Emma Stone Talks About Anxiety on The Late Show

Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety

Emma Stone is using her star power to shed light on some very important issues. While promoting her film Battles of the Sexes, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her lifelong battle with anxiety when she stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. After gushing about special guest Hillary Clinton during the show, the host pulled out a drawing Emma made during a therapy session when she was 9, which showcases a stick figure of herself and a small green monster, with the text: "I'm bigger than my anxiety." "I was a very, very, very anxious child, and I had a lot of panic attacks," she explained. "I benefited in a big way from therapy." See her heartwarming video above.

Join the conversation
The Late Show With Stephen ColbertLate Night HighlightsEmma StoneStephen Colbert
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds