Emmy Rossum Weds Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail in Intimate NYC Ceremony
Emmy Rossum Married to Sam Esmail May 2017

Emmy Rossum Weds Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail in Intimate NYC Ceremony

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are married! The pair got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating and made their relationship official on Sunday when they tied the knot at the East 55th St. Conservative Synagogue in NYC. The Shameless actress wore a white custom off-the-shoulder gown from Carolina Herrera (just like we thought she would!), while Sam — who writes and executive produces Mr. Robot — opted for a classic black suit. People reports that the ceremony was "intimate" and included A-list guests like Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Hilary Swank. A group of Emmy's Shameless co-stars also attended and shared photos of the lively reception at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Congratulations to the happy couple!

We partied and partied some more! This celebration of @emmyrossum and @samesmail's union was epic! So happy for the both of them!

A post shared by Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) on


No words can describe the love and joy that filled this weekend ✨

A post shared by Dorie Golkin Smith (@doriegolkin) on


gallaghers at the guggenheim.

A post shared by Isidora Goreshter (@isidora_goreshter) on


We've been together a LONG time! We are blessed to share in one another's huge life chapters! Thank God for this family! #Shamelessfamily #babygirlismarried

A post shared by Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) on

Celebrity WeddingsEmmy RossumCelebrity Couples
