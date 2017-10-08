 Skip Nav
Eric Church Crying on Stage After Las Vegas Shooting

Eric Church Struggles to Keep It Together While Talking About Las Vegas Shooting on Stage

Just a few days after the tragic Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Eric Church returned to the stage to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday. Struggling to hold back tears, the country music singer told an emotional story about a man named Sonny Melton who died protecting his wife Heather during the concert. The pair also planned to see him perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Even though Eric was hesitant about returning to the stage following the tragedy, he decided to put his emotions into his music by debuting a new song called "Why Not Me." See his emotional tribute to the victims above.

Las Vegas Shooting 2017Gun ViolenceEric Church
