See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts
Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise

4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack

4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Are your playlists lacking a punch lately? There's a new YA movie on the horizon, and we're already obsessed with the soundtrack. OK, OK, the official soundtrack for Everything, Everything hasn't been released yet, but we've gathered the four songs from the trailers, and we like where this is headed. The movie is opening on July 6, and you can check out the songs below!

"Human Touch" by Betty Who
"Human Touch" by Betty Who

This is the track at the beginning of the first trailer.

"Runnin' (Lose It All)" by Naughty Boy feat. Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin
"Runnin' (Lose It All)" by Naughty Boy feat. Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin

The Naughty Boy/Beyoncé collaboration swells in the second half of the first trailer.

"How Did We" by Skylar Stecker
"How Did We" by Skylar Stecker

The second trailer even tells you this Skylar Stecker track is playing.

"Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara
"Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara

It's followed by "Stay," which you no doubt recognized.

Everything, Everything Soundtrack on Spotify
Latest Celebrity
