17/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Everything, Everything Soundtrack 4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack 17 May, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick Image Source: Everett Collection Are your playlists lacking a punch lately? There's a new YA movie on the horizon, and we're already obsessed with the soundtrack. OK, OK, the official soundtrack for Everything, Everything hasn't been released yet, but we've gathered the four songs from the trailers, and we like where this is headed. The movie is opening on July 6, and you can check out the songs below! "Human Touch" by Betty Who This is the track at the beginning of the first trailer. "Runnin' (Lose It All)" by Naughty Boy feat. Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin The Naughty Boy/Beyoncé collaboration swells in the second half of the first trailer. "How Did We" by Skylar Stecker The second trailer even tells you this Skylar Stecker track is playing. "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara It's followed by "Stay," which you no doubt recognized. Everything, Everything Soundtrack on Spotify