Ewan McGregor Splits From His Wife After 22 Years of Marriage

Ewan McGregor and his wife, production designer Eve Mavrakis, have split after 22 years of marriage. The couple parted ways in May, a family source confirmed to People. The news comes on the heels of reports that the actor is now dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead after they were photographed kissing in North London on Sunday. Elizabeth also split from her husband, Riley Stearns, in May.

Ewan and Eve met on the set of the TV show Kavanagh QC and wed in France, where Eve was born, in 1995. They have four daughters, Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk.

Celebrity NewsMary Elizabeth WinsteadCelebrity BreakupsEwan McgregorCelebrity Couples
