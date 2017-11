Everyone knows who Sia Furler is now. It was her smash-hit "Chandelier" that threw her onto the music map in 2014 and she's been steadily topping charts around the globe since then. Her songs tend to take on a life of their own whenever she releases their accompanying videos — case in point, "Elastic Heart" with dancer Maddie Ziegler and actor Shia LeBeouf holding starring roles.

For the uninitiated, you might be surprised to learn that Sia's been working in the industry for over 20 years. That she's only become mega-star famous in the last couple of years is probably amusing to her long-standing fans, but we're here to give you a crash course on this humble woman from Adelaide. Keep reading for 33 facts you may not have known about Sia!