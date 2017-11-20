 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Cast

The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

View In Slideshow
The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Image Source: Everett Collection

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — won't be out until Nov. 16, 2018, but we've already amassed quite a few details about the film. Casting is now complete, and with Jude Law on board in a very important role and comedian Jessica Williams playing a top secret character, we're pretty freakin' pumped. We've also learned some important plot details and gotten a glimpse of some of the stars in action, so take a look at who else you'll be seeing (old and new) bring the sequel to life.

Related
Let's Take a Closer Look at All of the New Characters in the Fantastic Beasts Sequel
Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander
Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

Redmayne will, of course, reprise his role as the main character.

1 / 16
Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein
Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein
Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano

Waterston is returning as the leading lady.

2 / 16
Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski
Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski
Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli

Let's hope Kowalski Quality Baked Goods stays intact.

3 / 16
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown

Law has joined the cast as a young version of Dumbledore.

4 / 16
Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald
Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer

Depp will be back as the evil Grindelwald.

5 / 16
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

Poor, tortured Credence will make an appearance.

6 / 16
Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein
Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

Sudol is returning as Queenie, Jacob's love interest.

7 / 16
Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange
Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

She only appeared in a photograph in the first film, so we're hoping to see more of Kravitz's Lestrange.

8 / 16
Callum Turner as Newt's Brother
Callum Turner as Newt's Brother
Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

Green Room's Turner has joined the cast as Newt Scamander's brother!

9 / 16
Kevin Guthrie as Mr. Abernathy
Kevin Guthrie as Mr. Abernathy
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Dunkirk actor Kevin Guthrie will return as Mr. Abernathy, the boss of the Magical Congress of the USA.

10 / 16
Olafur Darri Olafsson as Skender
Olafur Darri Olafsson as Skender
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang

Icelandic actor Olafur Darri Olafsson, who's appeared in The BFG and The Missing, will play Skender, the leader of a wizarding circus.

11 / 16
Claudia Kim as a Circus Performer
Claudia Kim as a Circus Performer
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Marco Polo star Claudia Kim is on board as a young performer in Skender's wizarding circus.

12 / 16
William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama
William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

Although not much is known about the Yusuf Kama character, there's no doubt that the Good Funk actor will bring his A-game.

13 / 16
Ingvar Sigurdsson as a Bounty Hunter
Ingvar Sigurdsson as a Bounty Hunter
Image Source: Getty / Jim Ross

Everest actor Ingvar Sigurdsson will pop up as a bounty hunter. The real question is, who is he after?

14 / 16
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici

The Daily Show alum is joining the cast in an unspecified role, but it's safe to say she's beyond excited about it.

15 / 16
Brontis Jodorowsky
Brontis Jodorowsky
Image Source: Everett Collection

Endless Poetry actor Brontis Jodorowsky has signed on to play Nicolas Flamel. As you might recall from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Flamel is an alchemist who is responsible for discovering how to use the titular stone to create the Elixir of Life (based on the real-life alchemist of the same name).

16 / 16
Join the conversation
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMovie CastingEddie RedmayneMoviesJude LawCelebrities
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
by Andrea Reiher
It Movie Cast 2017
Finn Wolfhard
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
by Maggie Panos
James Corden Shows Video of Eddie Redmayne Singing Nov. 2016
Celebrity Friendships
Eddie Redmayne Turns the Deepest Shade of Red When James Corden Shows a Clip of Him Singing as a Kid
by Caitlin Gallagher
Who Narrates Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?
Geek Culture
OMG: Eddie Redmayne Is Narrating The Newest Harry Potter Book!
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 2 Controversy
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantastic Beasts Fans Are Outraged by Johnny Depp's Inclusion in the Sequel
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds