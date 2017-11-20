20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Cast The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 20 November, 2017 by Maggie Panos First Published: 5 July, 2017 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — won't be out until Nov. 16, 2018, but we've already amassed quite a few details about the film. Casting is now complete, and with Jude Law on board in a very important role and comedian Jessica Williams playing a top secret character, we're pretty freakin' pumped. We've also learned some important plot details and gotten a glimpse of some of the stars in action, so take a look at who else you'll be seeing (old and new) bring the sequel to life. RelatedLet's Take a Closer Look at All of the New Characters in the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Redmayne will, of course, reprise his role as the main character. 1 / 16 Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano Waterston is returning as the leading lady. 2 / 16 Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli Let's hope Kowalski Quality Baked Goods stays intact. 3 / 16 Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown Law has joined the cast as a young version of Dumbledore. 4 / 16 Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer Depp will be back as the evil Grindelwald. 5 / 16 Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Poor, tortured Credence will make an appearance. 6 / 16 Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy Sudol is returning as Queenie, Jacob's love interest. 7 / 16 Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy She only appeared in a photograph in the first film, so we're hoping to see more of Kravitz's Lestrange. 8 / 16 Callum Turner as Newt's Brother Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole Green Room's Turner has joined the cast as Newt Scamander's brother! 9 / 16 Kevin Guthrie as Mr. Abernathy Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Dunkirk actor Kevin Guthrie will return as Mr. Abernathy, the boss of the Magical Congress of the USA. 10 / 16 Olafur Darri Olafsson as Skender Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Icelandic actor Olafur Darri Olafsson, who's appeared in The BFG and The Missing, will play Skender, the leader of a wizarding circus. 11 / 16 Claudia Kim as a Circus Performer Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez Marco Polo star Claudia Kim is on board as a young performer in Skender's wizarding circus. 12 / 16 William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer Although not much is known about the Yusuf Kama character, there's no doubt that the Good Funk actor will bring his A-game. 13 / 16 Ingvar Sigurdsson as a Bounty Hunter Image Source: Getty / Jim Ross Everest actor Ingvar Sigurdsson will pop up as a bounty hunter. The real question is, who is he after? 14 / 16 Jessica Williams Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici The Daily Show alum is joining the cast in an unspecified role, but it's safe to say she's beyond excited about it. 15 / 16 Brontis Jodorowsky Image Source: Everett Collection Endless Poetry actor Brontis Jodorowsky has signed on to play Nicolas Flamel. As you might recall from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Flamel is an alchemist who is responsible for discovering how to use the titular stone to create the Elixir of Life (based on the real-life alchemist of the same name). 16 / 16 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMovie CastingEddie RedmayneMoviesJude LawCelebrities