 Skip Nav
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already
Celebrity Facts
Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes
Idris Elba
20 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Photos

Brace Yourselves, Potterheads — the First Image From the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is HERE

The official title for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel has yet to be unveiled, but that hasn't stopped the studio from releasing some key details about the new movie. In addition to hinting at what the plot will be about back in July, we've now been blessed with our first official image from the sequel.

The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account conjured up a photo of Newt Scamander's application for a travel permit. The only problem? It's been marked with a big, fat "denied" stamp in the upper right corner. According to the people in charge at the Ministry of Magic, Newt is considered "uncooperative and evasive on reasons for last trip." Apparently unleashing a horde of magical creatures on the streets of New York hasn't earned him any friends, even if he did have a hand in stopping Gellert Grindelwald.

If you look closely at the permit application, it lists his reason for travel as "personal." Could he be attempting to visit American auror Tina after their bittersweet goodbye at the end of the first film? While we certainly hope so, we won't know for sure until the sequel hits cinemas on Nov. 16, 2018.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds