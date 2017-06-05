Whether She Wins The Voice or Not, Fasika Is a Certified Star

Fasika Ayallew is a star, mark our words. The 19-year-old singer and law student from Sydney, whose parents hail from Ethiopia and the Philippines, has just made it into the top 11 on The Voice 2017 — and if you ask us, she deserves to go all the way. She wowed two of the judges, Delta Goodrem and Boy George, with her rendition of Dionne Warwick's "I Say a Little Prayer" in the blind auditions and, after getting eliminated in the knockouts, was swiftly snapped up by Kelly Rowland.



Joining Team Kelly, Fasika has continued to go from strength to strength. Attending the launch party for the live rounds of the show last week, I had the pleasure of watching the top 12 perform with their teams, in front of the proud coaches. While every single singer was impressive, Fasika was one of the ones who stood out the most. From her stage presence, to her voice, to her ease in front of a crowd, to her incredible hair and '70s disco queen look — she's got that all-important star power that no amount of training and practice can teach.

If I wasn't already a huge fan, her performance on Sunday night's live show really would have sealed the deal. Taking on "Young Hearts, Run Free" — excellent song choice by Kelly — Fasika had the crowd up and dancing and, honestly, she just looks like a seasoned pro already. Scroll for Fasika's performance last night, as well as a look at some of her previous work.