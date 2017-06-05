05/6/17 05/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Voice Fasika Ayallew Performances on The Voice 2017 Whether She Wins The Voice or Not, Fasika Is a Certified Star 5 June, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Channel Nine Fasika Ayallew is a star, mark our words. The 19-year-old singer and law student from Sydney, whose parents hail from Ethiopia and the Philippines, has just made it into the top 11 on The Voice 2017 — and if you ask us, she deserves to go all the way. She wowed two of the judges, Delta Goodrem and Boy George, with her rendition of Dionne Warwick's "I Say a Little Prayer" in the blind auditions and, after getting eliminated in the knockouts, was swiftly snapped up by Kelly Rowland. RelatedScientific Research That Tim Conlon Is a Little Bit Perfect Joining Team Kelly, Fasika has continued to go from strength to strength. Attending the launch party for the live rounds of the show last week, I had the pleasure of watching the top 12 perform with their teams, in front of the proud coaches. While every single singer was impressive, Fasika was one of the ones who stood out the most. From her stage presence, to her voice, to her ease in front of a crowd, to her incredible hair and '70s disco queen look — she's got that all-important star power that no amount of training and practice can teach. If I wasn't already a huge fan, her performance on Sunday night's live show really would have sealed the deal. Taking on "Young Hearts, Run Free" — excellent song choice by Kelly — Fasika had the crowd up and dancing and, honestly, she just looks like a seasoned pro already. Scroll for Fasika's performance last night, as well as a look at some of her previous work. A Snippet of Her Blind Audition Image Source: YouTube user The Voice Australia Watch it in full here! 1 / 7 Her Winning Performance at Burwood's Got Talent in 2015 Image Source: YouTube user platinumvocalstudio 2 / 7 Stills From Her "Young Hearts, Run Free" Performance What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 5 / 7 At the 2017 Voice Lives Launch in Sydney What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 7 / 7 Join the conversation Share this post Fasika AyallewTVAustralian TVThe VoiceReality TVMusic