A Release Date For Fast 9 Is Here, but the Cast Isn't Happy About It

The Fast and Furious franchise has been plagued by drama lately thanks to a major riff between stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, but the latest beef between cast members has resulted in the next installment in the long-running series getting pushed back. Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal why Fast 9's release date has been pushed back a year from April 19, 2019 to April 10, 2020. According to Gibson, the reason for the delay is because of Johnson's decision to move forward with a spinoff that will center on his character, Hobbs, as well as Jason Statham's Shaw.

"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post," he captioned an image of the new release date. "Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."

Johnson has yet to respond, but considering this isn't the first time Gibson has called him out on Instagram over the action film's release date being pushed back, we suspect the drama is far from over. Hopefully it doesn't delay Fast 9 any further, though, because we really need to know if the team is heading to outer space.