Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast & Furious Spinoff Is Officially Happening

The Fast & Furious franchise is officially getting a spinoff — and no, it's not a sequel to Tokyo Drift. It seems the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw characters in the last action film, Fate of the Furious, was enough to inspire Universal to centre a new movie around the pair's antics. Shaw, a former villain with a heart of gold, and Hobbs, a hardass U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent, will presumably team up without Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) family of vehicle-savvy criminals to save the world from Charlize Theron's zombie cars (just kidding, hopefully those are long gone).

No concrete deals have reportedly been made for the actors just yet, but a release date was recently solidified. The action-buddy comedy is set to hit cinemas on July 26, 2019, which caused a big delay in the premiere date for Fast 9, the upcoming addition to the Fast & Furious series. The move to push back Fast 9 to Easter weekend of 2020 immediately drew the ire of cast member Tyrese Gibson, who openly bashed Johnson's decision to move forward with the spinoff at the detriment of the rest of the actors signed on to the ninth film. Johnson has yet to respond.

Universal has yet to name a director for the spinoff, but Variety reports that Shane Black is an early frontrunner. Black has plenty of experience directing big action properties, like Iron Man 3, Lethal Weapon 4, and the upcoming Predator reboot. He's also in the process of working on Doc Savage, which follows an Indiana Jones-esque adventurer in the 1930s, with Johnson attached to play the titular role.