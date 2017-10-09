 Skip Nav
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already
Celebrity Facts
Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes
Idris Elba
20 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul

Fast & Furious Spinoff Details

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast & Furious Spinoff Is Officially Happening

The Fast & Furious franchise is officially getting a spinoff — and no, it's not a sequel to Tokyo Drift. It seems the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw characters in the last action film, Fate of the Furious, was enough to inspire Universal to centre a new movie around the pair's antics. Shaw, a former villain with a heart of gold, and Hobbs, a hardass U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent, will presumably team up without Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) family of vehicle-savvy criminals to save the world from Charlize Theron's zombie cars (just kidding, hopefully those are long gone).

No concrete deals have reportedly been made for the actors just yet, but a release date was recently solidified. The action-buddy comedy is set to hit cinemas on July 26, 2019, which caused a big delay in the premiere date for Fast 9, the upcoming addition to the Fast & Furious series. The move to push back Fast 9 to Easter weekend of 2020 immediately drew the ire of cast member Tyrese Gibson, who openly bashed Johnson's decision to move forward with the spinoff at the detriment of the rest of the actors signed on to the ninth film. Johnson has yet to respond.

Universal has yet to name a director for the spinoff, but Variety reports that Shane Black is an early frontrunner. Black has plenty of experience directing big action properties, like Iron Man 3, Lethal Weapon 4, and the upcoming Predator reboot. He's also in the process of working on Doc Savage, which follows an Indiana Jones-esque adventurer in the 1930s, with Johnson attached to play the titular role.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Fast And FuriousDwayne JohnsonJason StathamMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Halloween Entertainment
The Harry Potter Studio Tour Decorated For Halloween Is — What Else? — Pure Magic
by Quinn Keaney
Fast 8 Trailer
Fast 8
The Emotional Fast 8 Teaser Is All About 1 Thing: Family
by Ryan Roschke
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Military Family on Tonight Show
Late Night Highlights
This Video of Dwayne Johnson Reuniting a Military Family Will Make You Ugly-Cry
by Monica Sisavat
Vin Diesel Talks About Dwayne Johnson Feud April 2017
Fast 8
Vin Diesel Says His Rumoured Feud With Dwayne Johnson Was "Blown Out of Proportion"
by Monica Sisavat
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Photos
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Brace Yourselves, Potterheads — the First Image From the Fantastic Beasts Sequel Is HERE
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds