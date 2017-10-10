10/10/17 10/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity News Female Celebrities Talking About Harvey Weinstein Scandal So Many Famous Women Are Speaking Out About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal 10 October, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty A New York Times investigation has just exposed an alarming amount of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and the scandal is getting bigger by the minute. RelatedMeryl Streep Issues Statement About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Claims: "I'm Appalled" The bravery of the few women who came forward has led to many others feeling empowered to stand up and speak out — below, you'll see how some of Tinseltown's biggest stars are responding to the disturbing story. Jessica Chastain I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 1 / 27 Julianne Moore Thank you, my friend.— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 2 / 27 Susan Sarandon Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave.— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 3 / 27 Brie Larson As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you.— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 4 / 27 Lena Dunham Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 5 / 27 Now is the time to listen and learn, not make ethical judgments about women who were intimidated, coerced and harmed— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 6 / 27 It's only in the last few years that people gather around victims. And even now, it's a lonely place to be.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 7 / 27 The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 8 / 27 Yeah, if it was a glove it would be even more disgusting. "Just wait while I get my glove." Ashley Judd is a hero. https://t.co/YeHbtnYQTo— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 9 / 27 Jenni Konner Who are the agents/managers that sent their clients to meet with him when this was a well known “secret”? Them nxt. https://t.co/HY80WjUvhV— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 10 / 27 America Ferrera This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017 Image Source: Getty 11 / 27 Amber Tamblyn Secondly, leave Hillary Clinton out of this. She’s not responsible for the actions of every man she ever hugged or shook hands with.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 12 / 27 Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 13 / 27 Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 14 / 27 Patricia Arquette @AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan I'm sure it wasn't easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 6, 2017 Image Source: Getty 15 / 27 Ashley Judd and Kathy Najimy u've been a bold honest brave voice for humanity for a very long time.life well lived my friend— kathy najimy (@kathynajimy) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 16 / 27 Ashley Judd Decades of Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Harvey Weinstein via @nytimes. https://t.co/cyxRCEEbub— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 17 / 27 Rosie Perez And mad respect to all the women like @AshleyJudd who came forward! #HarveyWeinstein https://t.co/vHWXNfnC8B— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 18 / 27 Heather Graham Women speak out about sexual harassment + Harvey Weinstein gets fired. This is the best + most inspiring news story I have seen in a while.— Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 19 / 27 You're brave @AshleyJudd. I believe you. https://t.co/aPuDcoqPde— Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) October 8, 2017 Image Source: Getty 20 / 27 Rosario Dawson The power of speaking out. Era of victim blaming is now shifting w brave vocalization into support, action & real consequences. #powershift https://t.co/ADSkkBRGgG— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 21 / 27 Ashley Blaine This email is NUTS. Wow wow wow wow wow. But OF COURSE he doesn't want to lose his job...also...he's side eyeing/pleading with his colleagues who up until now (that the hot tea spilled and stained the carpet) have had his back with this nastiness! https://t.co/3JxAns5Py0— ABF (@AshleyBlaine) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 22 / 27 Rose McGowan Agents, managers, Directors, casting agents, producers, distributors, SAG, DGA, PGA, Studio heads, Network = 30 year cover up— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017 Image Source: Getty 23 / 27 I salute you #jodikantor #megantwohey & @nyt editor thank you for your incredible work. You’ve saved lives with your bravery pic.twitter.com/4VbzGfDwRM— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 24 / 27 This is a legendary photograph pic.twitter.com/TjwDQQphKM— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 25 / 27 Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017 Image Source: Getty 26 / 27 If you resurrect this monster, you are the monster. #dissolvetheboard pic.twitter.com/HbuXgZF3Uq— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017 Image Source: Getty 27 / 27 Join the conversation Celebrity TweetsCelebrity ScandalsCelebrity NewsHarvey WeinsteinTwitter