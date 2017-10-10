So Many Famous Women Are Speaking Out About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal

A New York Times investigation has just exposed an alarming amount of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and the scandal is getting bigger by the minute.

The bravery of the few women who came forward has led to many others feeling empowered to stand up and speak out — below, you'll see how some of Tinseltown's biggest stars are responding to the disturbing story.