Everything We Think We Know About Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Split So Far
Fergie and Josh Duhamel are one of the many celebrity couples who called it quits this year, and we're slowly but surely getting some insight into what may have caused the split. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their son, Axl, in 2013, announced their plans to separate in early September, leaving behind a trail of broken hearts and scratched heads. While details about the reason for their split are scarce, here's everything that's happened since Fergie and Josh broke the news to us.
- Fergie and Josh release a joint statement. On Sept. 14, the couple revealed their separation in a heartfelt statement to People. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," it read. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
- Josh Duhamel steps out without his wedding ring. Just hours after the announcement made the rounds, Josh was spotted hiking in LA without his wedding ring. The actor appeared calm and relaxed during his walk and even flashed a quick smile for photographers.
- Fergie was also ringless while on stage in Brazil. She performed during the Rock in Rio music festival days after their split announcement, sporting a sexy bodysuit and zero wedding band. TMZ reported that Fergie "got a bit wild" at the after-party.
- The couple was reportedly "travelling down different paths" for a while. A music insider told People that Fergie and Josh "have been leading separate lives for a long time," adding that the singer "wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill. They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it."
- Another source cited the couple's differences as the reason for their split. "They come from totally different backgrounds and they wanted different things," People reported. "A big factor is how different Fergie and Josh are. In the beginning, it was what attracted them to each other and made them so fun to be around." The insider continued: "Josh is low-key and laid-back. Fergie is more high maintenance and very focused on her career. He definitely wants more kids and has always wanted to be a family man."
- Fergie speaks out about the split. While promoting her upcoming album, Double Duchess, Fergie spoke to People about why she and Josh finally decided to announce their breakup to the public after splitting earlier in the year. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she said. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it . . . It was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."
