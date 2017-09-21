Fergie Breaks Her Silence on Josh Duhamel Split: "It Was Just Getting a Little Weird"

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation after eight years of marriage with a joint statement last week, and now the singer is breaking her silence on their split. In their statement, Fergie and Josh stated that they "decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," and in a recent interview with People, Fergie revealed the reason she and Josh finally decided to go public with their breakup. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she said. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it . . . It was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

Fergie and Josh are parents to 4-year-old son Axl and are maintaining a united front for the sake of their family. "We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season," Fergie explained. "So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty, and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all."