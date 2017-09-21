 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
fenty beauty
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

Fergie Quotes About Josh Duhamel Breakup September 2017

Fergie Breaks Her Silence on Josh Duhamel Split: "It Was Just Getting a Little Weird"

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation after eight years of marriage with a joint statement last week, and now the singer is breaking her silence on their split. In their statement, Fergie and Josh stated that they "decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," and in a recent interview with People, Fergie revealed the reason she and Josh finally decided to go public with their breakup. "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she said. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it . . . It was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

Fergie and Josh are parents to 4-year-old son Axl and are maintaining a united front for the sake of their family. "We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season," Fergie explained. "So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty, and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all."

Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity BreakupsJosh DuhamelFergie
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Viola Davis Just Crushed Our Hopes and Dreams of Her Becoming an EGOT Winner
by Terry Carter
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Quotes About Angelina September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Gushes About Mom Angelina in His First-Ever Interview
by Monica Sisavat
Johnny Ruffo Interview About Cancer September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Johnny Ruffo Opens Up About His Brain Cancer Diagnosis
by Ashling Lee
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Interview
Celebrity Interviews
When It Comes to Taylor Swift's Pop Career, Jake Gyllenhaal Knows It "All Too Well"
by Kelsie Gibson
Liam Neeson Retiring From Action Movies
Celebrity Interviews
Despite Having a Particular Set of Skills, Liam Neeson Says He's Done With Action Films
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds