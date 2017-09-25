If You Love "Big Girls Don't Cry," You'll Fall Hard For Fergie's New Breakup Ballad

 Skip Nav
Shortly after announcing her split from Josh Duhamel, Fergie released an impassioned music video that seemingly addresses the unexpected breakup. Off the singer's brand new album, Double Dutchess, "Save It Till Morning" depicts the unraveling of a high-profile couple with Jay Hernandez playing the role of her partner.

In one particularly heated moment, Fergie sings, "I won't be your punching bag. Why did I put up with that? We gotta figure it out. You don't want me to figure that out." The video ends with her leaving the dysfunctional relationship and riding off into the sunset in her own damn limousine.

In addition to the "Save It Till Morning" video (which totally reminds us of "Big Girls Don't Cry"!), Fergie also released four other videos for songs off her new album. The video for "Enchanté (Carine)" stars Kendall Jenner and features adorable vocals from her 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, and clearly heralds a new direction for the pop star.

