Mrs. Grey Will See You Now (!!!) in the Fifty Shades Freed Teaser

If you stayed to the end of Fifty Shades Darker, you were treated to a little something extra: a sneak peek at Fifty Shades Freed. That original peek was fun, but now we have the first official trailer for the third and final installment, and it's all about the wedding and marriage of Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson). We saw them get engaged at the end of Fifty Shades Darker, and as we already knew, they get married in this next film.

We see Ana in her wedding dress, some spicy, sexy stuff, and the return of Ana's psycho ex-boss. The movie comes out next year, on Valentine's day, so take a look, and catch up on all the Fifty Shades Freed details!