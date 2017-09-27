 Skip Nav
First They Killed My Father Trailer

Angelina Jolie's Latest Film Is Visceral and Personal All at Once

For Angelina Jolie, First They Killed My Father is a pretty personal project. Jolie co-wrote and directed the film, which is about the life of young Loung Ung, who grew up in the war-torn country of Cambodia during the deadly reign of Khmer Rouge. Perhaps more salient, though, is the fact that her son Maddox is from the same country, and he even got involved in making the film. The latest trailer, which dropped this week, shows how visceral, powerful, and personal the film truly is. First They Killed My Father premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this month and is playing in select cinemas. It also joins Netflix's slate of September releases.

Image Source: Netflix
First They Killed My FatherAngelina JolieMovie TrailersMovies
