Florence on Falling in Love with Matty J: "I Just Need a Bit More Time"

Florence Alexandra Sophia is far and away one of our favourite contestants on The Bachelor this year. The 27-year-old Dutch beauty is seriously hilarious — she calls it like it is, she's full of zingy one-liners and she just seems like a really cool, supportive chick in general.

Bachelor Matty Johnson seems pretty enamoured with Florence, but how does she feel about him at this late stage in the game? We asked her the question, along with about 157 other things we wanted to know about her Bachelor experience. Scroll to read!

POPSUGAR Australia: OK, so how are you feeling about Matty at this point?



Florence: Ah, I really like him. I really, really, honestly I like him. I can't say that I'm in love, because there's something holding me back, and that something is obviously the other girls — 'cause there are still six of us. In normal life I reckon you wouldn't be involved with someone who is dating five other girls [laughs]. But yeah, I'm genuinely on my way.

PS: How do you find competing with thr other girls? Does it ever get too hard?



Florence: No, well I don't really see it as a competition because you can't force it. You can't win no matter how hard you try, there's nothing you can do to win his heart but be yourself. It's up to chemistry and ah, let's say the universe, whether or not it's there. So I don't really see it as a competition. And I really enjoy living with the girls, we're all friends, especially the final six.

PS: That's a really good point, you can't . . . it's not like it comes down to talent or skill.



Florence: Exactly. It's not like I can perform a little dance and . . . "You're the winner!" I wish it was that simple, but it's not.

PS: What vibes do you get with Matty when you're dates with him?

Florence: Well there is a strong chemistry between us. We just have a really nice banter, we have a lot of fun, and it's always really, really easy when we hang out. I think it's obvious that we really like each other — so we'll see where this is going!

PS: Were you surprised to actually have a connection with him? It's pretty lucky, really.

Florence: Yeah, I was! I wasn't expecting that. Before I went on a date I was like, I don't know if I like him — like it's all about him, and not about me as well. But I was pleasantly surprised when I found out it was him, because his appearance is definitely my type. And then I went on a date, and I learnt that he's actually really funny and so lovely and just such a nice guy. I'm very lucky.

PS: How do you feel when someone else comes back from a date with him? Do you feel jealous?



Florence: Um . . . A little bit. Ah, actually I'm gonna say no, not really. Because you not there, and you don't see it. You know what you share with him, and how strong your connection is, and how much fun you have, and you have to put it in perspective. You know what you signed up for, and I'm quite realistic about that. So no, I don't really feel jealous.

PS: Have you seen any of the other girls feeling jealous?

Florence: Ah, I think Cobie was struggling a bit. She's so lovely. That's really hard, when you see that someone is struggling. We always talked about everything, and about our feelings, and we were always there for each other. Cobie is such a nice person so I reckon she's put it in perspective as well.

PS: You said before you aren't in love yet. Do you think you could fall in love with Matty?



Florence: Yeah, I think I could. At this stage I think I could — but I just need a bit more time. I'm a bit guarded just because there are so many other girls. I don't just fall recklessly in love with people I date sometimes.

PS: You've only been in Australia for a relatively short time. Do you think you're here for good?

Florence: Yeah, I know I'm here for good. It's been a year now, and I'm still here, still in Melbourne. I've got family living here, I already knew some people when I moved here. I know that I'm gonna be here for good. It's not on my agenda to ever go back.

PS: What is Matty really like away from the cameras?



Florence: He's just so funny. He's really funny. He's very touchy. I like him better off-camera than on-camera, but I think that I'm a bit different on-camera as well. You can't help but notice all the cameras around you and it's full on. You have to have all the serious conversations [on camera], but he's so easygoing off-camera and just such a nice guy. He's good company.

PS: If it isn't you who wins, who would you like it to be?



Florence: It's gonna sound so cliché, but I want him to be with the person he falls in love with, if it's not me. Because only then can you make each other happy. And honestly, I can't pick one of the girls because they're all my friends! It's hard to say. I don't have one favourite.

PS: Have you had any doubts at any stage of the process?



Florence: No.

PS: No?



Florence: No, not at all. I think in the beginning maybe, I was like, "Who are you? This Bondi guy, I'm not sure if I like you." And then I went on a date, and I was like, "Oh, you're quite cool! You're not too bad." [Laughs] I was like, oh there he is, this Bondi, protein shake, kale smoothie-drinking [guy] . . . with his jeans rolled up, and his white sneakers. But he wasn't like that, I was too quick to judge. He's really down to earth. He's very, very loving and caring. He's really nice.

PS: How would you feel if you didn't win?



Florence: Well, at this point, I'm not . . . I don't want to repeat myself because obviously I really, really like him, and I do have strong feelings for him — but to call it "heartbroken," I need more than that. I'm such a realist, and I'm turning 28, I'm not 17 anymore, so I can let go of things. If it's not meant to be, and if he doesn't want to be with me, then why would I want to be with him? So I would be sad for a bit, and then go to my friend's house, and put it in perspective, have a chat about it and then chuck it in the f*ck-it bucket and move on!

PS: Out of the girls who are left, is anyone there for the wrong reason?



Florence: Uh, no. They have left already.

PS: Yeah, OK [laughs].



Florence: I can't look inside someone's head. Someone might have a hidden agenda, but I wouldn't say so. I choose to believe the good in people, and these girls are truly, genuinely really special, and they all have something different to offer. I would be surprised if that was the case.

PS: Can you tell me what you think of each of the girls?



Florence: Yeah, sure!

PS: OK, Laura?



Florence: Laura, I think Laura is my mate. Laura is . . . we weren't that close in the beginning but we are now. And we're just so alike. She's very funny, very intelligent, and she talks a lot — a lot. She's a chatterbox, yeah she doesn't stop. You can't see it on television but she's a chatterbox. Her battery, she never runs out of batteries. Never.

PS: Elise?



Florence: Elise is amazing, she's the full package. If I had an older brother I would hook him up with Elise. She's just, oh God, I have so much respect for her. I wish I could be her, she's my idol!

PS: Tara?



Florence: Tara . . . Oh, Tara is just so funny, she's hilarious. That's the only way to describe her: she's funny.

PS: Cobie?



Florence: Cobie is so lovely. She is the most loving and caring person I've ever met. The girls that were staying in my room are all gone, so every second night she'd come to my room to have a sleepover so that I'm not alone. So that's really cute.

PS: Finally, Elora?



Florence: Elora! Elora is a free spirit, and I wish I was as toned as she is. She's got such discipline. She's in the gym all the time and she is so sexual. She's just such an attractive woman. I can see why men fall for her.