Florida Gators Singing Tom Petty Video

90,000 People Just Sang Along to Tom Petty in One of the Greatest Tributes We've Ever Seen

Tom Petty was an absolute music legend, but what some people might not know is that he was born and raised in Gainesville, FL, and was a huge Florida Gators fan. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the college town honoured their hometown hero's passing in one of the most amazing tributes we've ever seen. At the end of the third quarter of the football game, the 90,000 people that filled Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville got out of their seats and started singing Tom's hit "I Won't Back Down."

While celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and Chris Martin have performed their own tributes to the musician's legacy, we've got to say, there's something about 90,000 people singing along to his song that has us in awe. Now, if only the Gators had that won't back down mentality before they lost the game by one point to LSU. Watch the incredible video above, and then see how celebrities have mourned the loss of Tom.
