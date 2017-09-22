James Corden Rocks Out With the Foo Fighters During Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is an award-winning host, but something tells us he secretly wants to be in a rock band. During The Late Late Show on Wednesday night, James took a ride around town with the Foo Fighters for his latest segment of Carpool Karaoke. Not only did the session bring things "full circle" for the band — bassist Nate Parker played through a karaoke machine during his first jam session with lead singer David Grohl — but the host also got to live out his wildest fantasies by performing front and centre for a group in a guitar shop. Catch all the fun above!