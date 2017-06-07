Hello, HBO! Foxtel Is Launching a New Streaming Service Today

I don't know about you, but one of my biggest TV-watching gripes (they're a real thing) is that HBO — home of Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Girls, Veep, etc. — is freakin' hard to come by in Australia. Either you pay the full Foxtel subscription fee or you access it illegally, and neither of those things are ideal.



Now, that's all about to change. Foxtel announced that it has launched a new streaming service aiming to make Foxtel accessible to everyone, and to compete with the likes of Netflix and Stan. The new service comes seven months after the closure of their first streaming service, Presto, was announced last year.

Below, everything you need to know about Foxtel Now — it launches today! — including pros and cons and where you can access it. Hellooo, HBO.

Foxtel Now is Foxtel's answer to Netflix and Stan — formatted slightly differently but also offering up competitive prices for great TV, movies and sport.

Foxtel Now launches today (June 7, 2017).

It's available to trial for free for two weeks, right here.

It has no set-up costs and you can cancel at any time.

You can stream the HD content to your TV, via Google Chromecast.

Other ways to access the content: on your iPhone, iOS devices, Android devices, PC and Mac via Google Chrome and Telstra TV.

More supporting devices will be included at a later stage.

You can stream the standard definition content in a few additional ways: on PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One and some smart TVs, and via the Foxtel Play app.

Package prices vary, but start at $10 a month.

You can stick with one package at $10, or bundle up as many as you like.

There are five entry-level packs: Drama and Pop — $15 each, or both for $25 — and Lifestyle, Docos and Kids at $10 each.

Both the Drama and Pop packs feature HBO dramas — so season seven of Game of Thrones can be all yours when it launches.

can be all yours when it launches. Movie and Sports (the premium packs) cost $20 and $29 respectively, on top of the cost of one of the entry-level packs. You have to subscribe to one of the entry-level packs to access the premium ones.

The Pros

Options! We love options.

Free trials are always great — same goes for no set-up costs and ability to cancel at any time.

HBO dramas were previously hard to come by, so this is big news for Australian fans of the channel.

$10 a month is nice and affordable.

Game of Thrones will be easier to access than ever before.

will be easier to access than ever before. Multiple ways to access the service, with more to come!

The Cons

Foxtel is sticking to their tried-and-tested method of packaging everything up, rather than offering one all-inclusive package at a competitive price.

If you wanted all the categories, like Netflix and Stan offer (admittedly, they have less high-demand content than Foxtel Now will), you'd have to pay $104 every month.

To access the Movies and Sports packages, you'll have to spend a minimum of $30 and $39 a month respectively, which isn't overly cheap. That said though, the content is good.

Explore Foxtel Now here.