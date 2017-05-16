 Skip Nav
This Poppy "Sign of the Times" Cover Might Actually Cheer You Up

Harry Styles has a hit on his hands with "Sign of the Times," but let's all admit that the song is a little depressing. Beautiful, yes, but depressing. That's why we are stoked to premiere a cover from an indie rock band called FOXTRAX. First of all, singer Ben Schneid sounds so much like Styles that it's kind of eerie, but the song puts a much more upbeat spin on the original version. "'Sign of the Times' is such an incredible tune and we knew right away we wanted to put our own spin on it," said the band. "Big shout out to our boy Harry Styles and his producer, Jeff Bhasker for creating such a beautiful piece of art!"

FOXTRAX is currently on tour with Barns Courtney, you can check out the dates on their website.
