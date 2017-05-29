 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Frankie Grande Tweets About Ariana's Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing

Frankie Grande is breaking his silence following the devastating Manchester attack that killed 22 people and left many more injured at his sister, Ariana's, concert last week. On Sunday, Frankie spoke out about the tragedy in a series of tweets, writing, "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester."

He also addressed Ariana's recent statement, adding, "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear."

Frankie then included a link to the British Red Cross's fundraising page, which several stars have also been sharing on their social media accounts to ask their fans to join them in donating money to help the victims and their families.

Since the horrific terror attack, Ariana received support from celebrities, fans, friends, and people all across the world. After returning safely to the United States on Tuesday, she had an emotional reunion with boyfriend Mac Miller and announced a Manchester benefit concert.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Join the conversation
Frankie GrandeManchester AttackAriana GrandeCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Twitter
Where to Follow the 13 Reasons Why Cast on Social Media
by Caitlin Hacker
Bella Thorne Cannes Tweet About Scott Disick
Cannes Film festival
Bella Thorne Says Cannes "Isn't For Her" After Scott Disick Moves on From Their PDA Session
by Brittney Stephens
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Explosion May 2017
World News
Death Toll Rises: 22 People Dead After Manchester Arena Explosion
by Genevieve Rota
Kylie Jenner Rents Beverly Hills Mansion
Celebrity Real Estate
Kylie Jenner's Renovating Her Home, So She's Been Renting This Obscenely Glam Mansion
by Victoria Messina
Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande After Manchester Attack
World News
This Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande Is Going Viral For All the Right Reasons
by Genevieve Rota
Summer
This Millennial Pink Watermelon Mask Smells Like Summer
by Sarah Siegel
Reporter's Reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy Ride
Humor
This Reporter Was Not Given Proper Warning Before Going on the New Disneyland Ride
by Brinton Parker
Hanging Lights
Home Trends
The 1 Big Lighting Trend You Can Easily Replicate For Less
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Duet
Music
Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Duet Is the Stuff of Legends
by Maggie Pehanick
Memes About Dating
Memes
12 Memes About Dating That Hilariously Capture What It's Truly Like
by Perri Konecky
Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Tweets
Celebrity Twitter
50 Everyday Observations That Chrissy Teigen Turned Into Twitter Gold
by Quinn Keaney
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds