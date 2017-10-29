30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week

Friends has been off the air for over a decade now (how old does that make you feel?), but that hasn't stopped me and the rest of the world from keeping the show alive every day thanks to the endless array of quips and one-liners the sitcom gave us over the course of 10 seasons. Sure, we all know the most memorable lines like, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" and "We were on a break!", but there are so many more quotes that are ripe for everyday use, we almost couldn't count 'em all. Almost.