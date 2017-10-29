29/10/17 29/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Friends TV Show Quotes 30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week 29 October, 2017 by Becky Kirsch 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: NBC Friends has been off the air for over a decade now (how old does that make you feel?), but that hasn't stopped me and the rest of the world from keeping the show alive every day thanks to the endless array of quips and one-liners the sitcom gave us over the course of 10 seasons. Sure, we all know the most memorable lines like, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" and "We were on a break!", but there are so many more quotes that are ripe for everyday use, we almost couldn't count 'em all. Almost. 1 At the Airport Before Any Holiday (to England or Otherwise) Image Source: NBC 1 / 30 2 When You Set Up Two Friends and They Totally Hit It Off Image Source: NBC 2 / 30 3 When Your Friend Asks Why You Ordered Pizza During Your "Cleanse" Image Source: NBC 3 / 30 4 When You Unexpectedly Run Into Your Ex at a Party Image Source: NBC 4 / 30 5 Every Time Your Ex Posts a Pic on Instagram With His New Girlfriend Image Source: NBC 5 / 30 6 When Your Older Sister Starts Complaining About How "Small" Her 2-Bedroom Apartment Is Image Source: NBC 6 / 30 7 When Your Boyfriend Doesn't Understand Your Fashion-Forward Ensemble Image Source: NBC 7 / 30 8 When You're Craving Sushi Image Source: NBC 8 / 30 9 Literally Any Time You Hear "Roxanne" Image Source: NBC 9 / 30 10 When You Read Your Name on Your Takeaway Coffee Cup Image Source: NBC 10 / 30 11 When You're Not Even Remotely Sorry Image Source: NBC 11 / 30 12 When Your Upstairs Neighbours Are Blasting House Music at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday Image Source: NBC 12 / 30 13 When Someone Tells You That You're Right Image Source: NBC 13 / 30 14 . . . But Then You Realise You Were Actually Wrong Image Source: NBC 14 / 30 15 When You're Three Cheeseburgers Deep at McDonald's Image Source: NBC 15 / 30 16 After You Accidentally Reveal Your Friend's Pregnancy at Brunch Image Source: NBC 16 / 30 17 When the Weather Dips Below 10, but You Can't Cancel Your Plans Image Source: NBC 17 / 30 18 Literally Anytime You Hear the Word "Pivot" Image Source: NBC 18 / 30 19 When Your Friends With Kids Invite You to a Playground Hang Image Source: NBC 19 / 30 20 When Your Roommate Is Giving You the Play-By-Play of Your Drunk Antics Image Source: NBC 20 / 30 21 When Someone Helps Themselves to a Bite of Your Dessert Image Source: NBC 21 / 30 22 Looking at Yourself in the Mirror After a Hard Night Out Image Source: NBC 22 / 30 23 When Someone Says Game of Thrones Is Overrated Image Source: NBC 23 / 30 24 When You See Your Friend's Hot Cousin For the First Time in Years Image Source: NBC 24 / 30 25 When Someone Asks Where You See Yourself in 10 Years Image Source: NBC 25 / 30 26 When You've Reached Maximum Levels of Petty Image Source: NBC 26 / 30 27 When Your BFF Forgot to Invite You on a Weekend Trip, but Remembered to Instagram It Image Source: NBC 27 / 30 28 When You're Febreze-ing Your Dirty Clothes to Avoid Doing Laundry Image Source: NBC 28 / 30 29 When You're the Only Single Person at a Wedding Image Source: NBC 29 / 30 30 When You're Trying to Show Your Teenage Cousins How Hip You Are Image Source: NBC 30 / 30 Join the conversation TVFriends