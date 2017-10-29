 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Friends TV Show Quotes

30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week

Image Source: NBC

Friends has been off the air for over a decade now (how old does that make you feel?), but that hasn't stopped me and the rest of the world from keeping the show alive every day thanks to the endless array of quips and one-liners the sitcom gave us over the course of 10 seasons. Sure, we all know the most memorable lines like, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" and "We were on a break!", but there are so many more quotes that are ripe for everyday use, we almost couldn't count 'em all. Almost.

1 At the Airport Before Any Holiday (to England or Otherwise)
Image Source: NBC
1 / 30
2 When You Set Up Two Friends and They Totally Hit It Off
Image Source: NBC
2 / 30
3 When Your Friend Asks Why You Ordered Pizza During Your "Cleanse"
Image Source: NBC
3 / 30
4 When You Unexpectedly Run Into Your Ex at a Party
Image Source: NBC
4 / 30
5 Every Time Your Ex Posts a Pic on Instagram With His New Girlfriend
Image Source: NBC
5 / 30
6 When Your Older Sister Starts Complaining About How "Small" Her 2-Bedroom Apartment Is
Image Source: NBC
6 / 30
7 When Your Boyfriend Doesn't Understand Your Fashion-Forward Ensemble
Image Source: NBC
7 / 30
8 When You're Craving Sushi
Image Source: NBC
8 / 30
9 Literally Any Time You Hear "Roxanne"
Image Source: NBC
9 / 30
10 When You Read Your Name on Your Takeaway Coffee Cup
Image Source: NBC
10 / 30
11 When You're Not Even Remotely Sorry
Image Source: NBC
11 / 30
12 When Your Upstairs Neighbours Are Blasting House Music at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday
Image Source: NBC
12 / 30
13 When Someone Tells You That You're Right
Image Source: NBC
13 / 30
14 . . . But Then You Realise You Were Actually Wrong
Image Source: NBC
14 / 30
15 When You're Three Cheeseburgers Deep at McDonald's
Image Source: NBC
15 / 30
16 After You Accidentally Reveal Your Friend's Pregnancy at Brunch
Image Source: NBC
16 / 30
17 When the Weather Dips Below 10, but You Can't Cancel Your Plans
Image Source: NBC
17 / 30
18 Literally Anytime You Hear the Word "Pivot"
Image Source: NBC
18 / 30
19 When Your Friends With Kids Invite You to a Playground Hang
Image Source: NBC
19 / 30
20 When Your Roommate Is Giving You the Play-By-Play of Your Drunk Antics
Image Source: NBC
20 / 30
21 When Someone Helps Themselves to a Bite of Your Dessert
When Someone Helps Themselves to a Bite of Your Dessert
Image Source: NBC
21 / 30
22 Looking at Yourself in the Mirror After a Hard Night Out
Image Source: NBC
22 / 30
23 When Someone Says Game of Thrones Is Overrated
Image Source: NBC
23 / 30
24 When You See Your Friend's Hot Cousin For the First Time in Years
Image Source: NBC
24 / 30
25 When Someone Asks Where You See Yourself in 10 Years
When Someone Asks Where You See Yourself in 10 Years
Image Source: NBC
25 / 30
26 When You've Reached Maximum Levels of Petty
Image Source: NBC
26 / 30
27 When Your BFF Forgot to Invite You on a Weekend Trip, but Remembered to Instagram It
Image Source: NBC
27 / 30
28 When You're Febreze-ing Your Dirty Clothes to Avoid Doing Laundry
Image Source: NBC
28 / 30
29 When You're the Only Single Person at a Wedding
Image Source: NBC
29 / 30
30 When You're Trying to Show Your Teenage Cousins How Hip You Are
Image Source: NBC
30 / 30
